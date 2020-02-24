I Love My HBCU: Attending An HBCU With A Purpose & A Plan

Black History Month
| 02.24.20
Attending a Historically Black College University can be the best experience that you create it to be. HBCUs are built on a foundation of culture. Listen to the stories of graduates that have amazing reasons why they are proud to be apart of the HBCU Family! It’s important to give back to our HBCUs as we grow, to give support to the students that come after us, so they can receive not only the same benefits as us but better opportunities.

Lysious expresses he had two options, Morgan State and Howard University. He asked his father and overall the deciding factor was based on family and the value in their opinion.

Notable Howard University Alumni:

Elijah Cummings

Marjorie Lee Browne

Lance Gross

Toni Morrison

Ossie Davis

