Looking For Info About Dementia-Related Services?

The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the Arts is hosting a series of classes, workshops and other events to raise awareness about Alzeheimer’s disease and related dementias. Each session in the 2019-20 Dementia Awareness Education Series offers residents the opportunity to learn about dozens of dementia-related programs, services, products and resources – all in one location.

The series continues Thursday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m. with “Types of Dementia: Is it Dementia? Is it Alzheimer’s? Is it something else?” Many people often ask, “What is the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s?” Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are not the same. Dementia is an overall term used to describe symptoms that impact memory, performance of daily activities, and communication abilities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, but it is by far not the only one. This workshop will explore some of these different types, their similarities and differences, disease characteristics and specific care issues.

The 2019-20 Dementia Awareness Education Series concludes Thursday, March 12, at 9 a.m. with “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.”

Each event in the series is free, but pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/WFDementiaSeries.

The Renaissance Centre is presenting the program in collaboration with the Dementia Alliance of NC and Wake Forest SING as part of an ongoing effort to establish Wake Forest as a dementia-friendly community.

For more information, contact Renaissance Centre Specialist Debra Horton at 919-435-9566 or dhorton@wakeforestnc.gov.

