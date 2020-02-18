CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Looking For Info About Dementia-Related Services?

Mother and Daughter Sharing a Laugh

Source: Rolf Bruderer/Fuse / Getty

The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the Arts is hosting a series of classes, workshops and other events to raise awareness about Alzeheimer’s disease and related dementias. Each session in the 2019-20 Dementia Awareness Education Series offers residents the opportunity to learn about dozens of dementia-related programs, services, products and resources – all in one location.

The series continues Thursday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m. with “Types of Dementia: Is it Dementia? Is it Alzheimer’s? Is it something else?” Many people often ask, “What is the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s?” Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are not the same. Dementia is an overall term used to describe symptoms that impact memory, performance of daily activities, and communication abilities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, but it is by far not the only one. This workshop will explore some of these different types, their similarities and differences, disease characteristics and specific care issues.

The 2019-20 Dementia Awareness Education Series concludes Thursday, March 12, at 9 a.m. with “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.”

Each event in the series is free, but pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/WFDementiaSeries.

The Renaissance Centre is presenting the program in collaboration with the Dementia Alliance of NC and Wake Forest SING as part of an ongoing effort to establish Wake Forest as a dementia-friendly community.

For more information, contact Renaissance Centre Specialist Debra Horton at 919-435-9566 or dhorton@wakeforestnc.gov.

Alzheimer's , dementia , Wake Forest

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Meet The Real Star Behind Tik Tok’s Biggest…
 7 hours ago
02.18.20
Some McDougald Residents May Not Return Home Today
 7 hours ago
02.18.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 7 hours ago
02.18.20
35 items
A Lakeith Stanfield Appreciation Post
 7 hours ago
02.18.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 8 hours ago
02.18.20
15 items
Ayesha & Stephan Curry’s Sexy Baecation Pic Proves…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Kobe and Gigi…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
11 Petty Breakup Songs To Help You Get…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Is The Photograph The New Love Jones? Will…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Black Love Separated By Bars: I Was 3…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Mother Cuts Off Daughter’s Braids After Father Takes…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close