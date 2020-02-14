CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

RSMS: Gayle King, When Are You Going To Apologize? [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg is all over the internet apologizing about the comments he made towards Gayle King, but the Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew wants to know when is she going to apologize about the comments she made about the late Kobe Bryant?

Gary With Da Tea is the lone man standing in support of Gayle because Rickey, Special K and Eva think that she is completely in the wrong.

Watch the video above to hear everyone’s point of view. Who are you siding with? Let us know in the comments.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

RSMS: Gayle King, When Are You Going To Apologize? [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 3 hours ago
02.14.20
Is The Photograph The New Love Jones? Will…
 3 hours ago
02.14.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 4 hours ago
02.14.20
Black Love Separated By Bars: I Was 3…
 5 hours ago
02.14.20
Mother Cuts Off Daughter’s Braids After Father Takes…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Off The Market: Mya Got Married In A…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Why We Need More Black Parents Like Gabrielle…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
2020 Essence Festival Of Culture Lineup Announced: Janet…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close