CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Off The Market: Mya Got Married In A Secret Ceremony [PHOTOS]

Mya

Source: Nagina Lane / iONEDigital

Congrats to Mya!

Apparently, the “Case Of The Ex” singer has not only moved on to keeping her relationships a secret, the 40-year-old beauty secretly got married in Seychelles off the coast of Africa!

Per TMZ, Mya walked down the aisle back in December in an intimate ceremony and her photos in the beach wedding look absolutely STUNNING.

It’s Mya’s first trip down the aisle and we can’t help but wish nothing but blessings to her and her secret new beau. See more photos of Mya’s dress below.

RELATED: #GirlsCruise: Mya Is Still Fine , Lil Kim’s Boots, Chilli Is Boring &amp; B.Simone &amp; Pretty Vee Are Just Happy To Be On The Yacht

RELATED: Mya Swears By These Beauty Secrets &amp; They Won’t Break The Bank

RELATED: Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In New “Damage” Music Video

IMAGE CREDIT: TMZ

Off The Market: Mya Got Married In A Secret Ceremony [PHOTOS]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Mother Cuts Off Daughter’s Braids After Father Takes…
 1 hour ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 2 hours ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 2 hours ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 3 hours ago
02.13.20
Off The Market: Mya Got Married In A…
 4 hours ago
02.13.20
Why We Need More Black Parents Like Gabrielle…
 18 hours ago
02.12.20
2020 Essence Festival Of Culture Lineup Announced: Janet…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Bernie Sanders To Hold Rally In Durham
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Indicted By A Special Prosecutor In…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close