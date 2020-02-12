CLOSE
Confirmed Cases Of Tuberculosis At Durham And Lumberton Schools

There have been two confirmed cases of tuberculosis at two North Carolina schools. First, a case was confirmed at Lumberton Junior High School on Monday. On Tuesday, a case was confirmed at Northern High School in Durham.

According to a letter from Durham Public Schools, “No one is at immediate risk of any health problems.”

A rep from Durham Public Schools says, “That individual was at the school a couple of weeks ago, is not at the school as of today. When the Public Health Department notified us that somebody at our school had tested positive for tuberculosis, we moved into action.”

 

 

