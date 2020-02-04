CLOSE
Eva’s Corner: Should People Be Allowed To Discipline Other People’s Kids? [VIDEO]

When we were younger, anybody was able to snatch up kids and get them together. Nowadays, it’s frowned upon. Eva Marcille came across this over the weekend celebrating her daughter’s birthday with a party where 30 kids took over her living room and were kind of out of control. What would you do?

