CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Janet Jackson Wins The Dolly Parton Challenge With Super Sexy Tinder Pic

Janet Jackson is the latest celebrity to hop on the #DollyPartonChallenge and anyone in their right mind would swipe right on her Tinder pic!

Miss Jackson shared her four profile pictures as part of the trend and she can definitely do it all. She looks like the star employee in her LinkedIn photo, a down to earth mega star in her Facebook photo; and in her Instagram photo she’s showing off her accomplishments. But the topless Tinder photo is the on that’s got folks buzzing!
But keep dreaming fellas, there’s a slim chance that Janet Jackson is really on Tinder.

Happy Birthday Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson’s Best Videos

11 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson’s Best Videos

Continue reading Happy Birthday Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson’s Best Videos

Happy Birthday Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson’s Best Videos

Janet Jackson Wins The Dolly Parton Challenge With Super Sexy Tinder Pic  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Directors…
 13 hours ago
01.24.20
Sister And Mom Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Show…
 14 hours ago
01.24.20
Cathy Hughes Stuns On The Cover Of Monarch…
 15 hours ago
01.24.20
20 items
The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing…
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Deaf Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack Of Closed…
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Went Undercover As A Lyft Driver
 2 days ago
01.22.20
unsung cruise 2020 dl
Join Rickey Smiley & Russ Parr On The…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Tyler Perry Continues To Tell His Mother’s Story…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
13 items
Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Tisha Campbell “Shocked” By Martin’s Comments About Past…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
Even With Money & Fame, Tiffany Haddish Still…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close