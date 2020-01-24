Woman Arrested After Pooping In Store Parking Lot 8 Times

Did she just REALLY have to go or is it happening for a reason? We don’t know. But we do know that 51-year-old Andrea Grocer was arrested this week after allegedly pooping in a store parking lot eight times.

Cameras were installed outside of the store to catch shoplifters, but caught someone who appears to be Grocer relieving herself multiple times. The owner said that it happened in multiple conditions, including in the snow and in the rain.

The owner originally thought that an animal was leaving the mess, but then realized that an animal wouldn’t also leave toilet paper behind.

Grocer was approached by a police officer after the last incident. She apologized and said that she had been taking a laxative.

