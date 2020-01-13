Wake Forest Class Teaches What To Do In Active Shooter Situation

The Wake Forest Police Department has scheduled its next Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) class for Tuesday, Feb. 18. The session will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. inside the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required at http://bit.ly/WFPD_CRASE. Class size is limited to the first 100 people to register. Please note: Every participant must register individually – one person per form. On the evening of the class, attendees may be required to show proof of registration prior to entering the Renaissance Centre.

Led by Wake Forest Police Lt. L. Danforth, the session will teach participants what to do if confronted with an active shooter event.

Designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University, the class will provide strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics will include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options and considerations for conducting drills.

For more information, contact Lt. Danforth at 919-795-7300 or ldanforth@wakeforestnc.gov.

