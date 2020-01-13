CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Wake Forest Class Teaches What To Do In Active Shooter Situation

U.S. Capitol On Lockdown After Reports Of Gun Shots

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

The Wake Forest Police Department has scheduled its next Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) class for Tuesday, Feb. 18. The session will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. inside the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required at http://bit.ly/WFPD_CRASE.  Class size is limited to the first 100 people to register. Please note: Every participant must register individually – one person per form. On the evening of the class, attendees may be required to show proof of registration prior to entering the Renaissance Centre.

Led by Wake Forest Police Lt. L. Danforth, the session will teach participants what to do if confronted with an active shooter event.

Designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University, the class will provide strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics will include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options and considerations for conducting drills.

For more information, contact Lt. Danforth at 919-795-7300 or ldanforth@wakeforestnc.gov.

 

Chanel Metiers D'Art 2019-2020 : Photocall At Le Grand Palais

These Celebs Know Their Way Around Some Edge Control And A Toothbrush

22 photos Launch gallery

These Celebs Know Their Way Around Some Edge Control And A Toothbrush

Continue reading These Celebs Know Their Way Around Some Edge Control And A Toothbrush

These Celebs Know Their Way Around Some Edge Control And A Toothbrush

Edges have become an art form. Baby hair and edge control have become a partnership to create hair art that are being adorned from the streets to the red carpet. We've been loving how celebs have been embracing natural hair on the red carpet. In addition to natural hair and braids trending heavily on the carpet, one thing that we have been seeing more of are celebs playing with their baby hairs as an art form. Edge control is a must have product in the hair and beauty game for 2020. We're checking out the hairstyles with the most inspiring baby hairs and edge control game on the red carpet. Keep clicking to see some of your favorite celebs and how they use their edge control and a toothbrush.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

active shooter , Wake Forest

Videos
Latest
HAIR LOVE
Animated Short Featuring Story About Black Hair Gets…
 54 mins ago
01.13.20
Another One: Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of…
 1 hour ago
01.13.20
New York Historical Society Unveils Handwritten Copy Of 13th Amendment Signed By Lincoln
The Information You Need To Know About Human…
 2 days ago
01.11.20
Nupe, Not Boosie: Famous Kappa Alpha Psi Members…
 3 days ago
01.10.20
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ Is Coming Back With…
 3 days ago
01.10.20
GlobalGrind & Bossip Host A VIP Screening For…
 3 days ago
01.10.20
Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal…
 3 days ago
01.10.20
Jussie Smollett
Judge Wants All Of Jussie Smollett’s Google Activity…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Azriel Clary Confirms That Joycelyn Savage Has Been…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Women's Empowerment 2020 SAVE THE DATE
Women’s Empowerment 2020 Tickets On Sale Now With…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Malia Obama Spent Christmas Coupled Up In London…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Women's Empowerment 2020- Announcement Graphics_RD Raleigh_December 2019
Women’s Empowerment 2020 Vendor Application
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Cabon Monoxide Found In 40% Of McDougald Terrace…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
The US Believes Iran May Have Accidentally Shot…
 4 days ago
01.10.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close