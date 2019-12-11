CLOSE
BOGO Free At Starbucks Each Thursday In December!

Mature woman drinking from disposable cup, close-up

Source: Christopher Robbins / Getty

This month, the merry keeps going and going and going. That’s because Happy Hour is happening every Thursday from 2–7 p.m. at participating stores.

Join us for buy one, get one free on any handcrafted drink, grande or larger. Meet your bestie, catch up with an old pal or take a break with a co-worker. It’s a great way to celebrate the holidays.

Just download the Starbucks® app, and then watch your inbox on Thursdays for your Happy Hour coupon. Also be sure to keep an eye out for an extra-special Happy Hour this month (hint: you can enjoy your coffee at 30,000 feet).

 

