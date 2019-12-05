CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Town Of Wake Forest Cancels Christmas Parade Out Of Fear Of Violence

Calls For Removal Of Confederate Flag Outside SC Statehouse Grow In Wake Of Race-Fueled Charleston Church Shooting

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

 

Wake Forest Police officials and the Wake Forest Downtown Board of Directors have decided to cancel this year’s Christmas parade because of fear of violence. The presence of pro-Confederacy groups prompted Garner to cancel its parade. Wake Forest stated that it couldn’t keep those groups out of its parade, but the fear of disruption has led to the cancellation.

The Wake Forest Police Chief Jeff Leonard told ABC11, “Groups that contact us about their plans to protest tend to follow our rules and regulations. We’re concerned about outside agitators that don’t notify us. Radicals don’t typically call ahead. These aren’t area residents we’re talking about. These are professional protesters who have no regard for the safety and well-being of others.”

 

 

 

2019 IFP Gotham Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2019 Gotham Awards Brought Out Fringe And Winter Style On The Red Carpet

11 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2019 Gotham Awards Brought Out Fringe And Winter Style On The Red Carpet

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2019 Gotham Awards Brought Out Fringe And Winter Style On The Red Carpet

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2019 Gotham Awards Brought Out Fringe And Winter Style On The Red Carpet

The Gotham Awards, held in New York City, celebrate independent American Films and present awards to the makers of these projects as well as others involved. It awards in several categories including the Best Documentary, Best Feature, the Audience Award, Best Screenplay, Made in NY Award, Spotlight on Women Filmmakers and more. This year, the event brought out celebs like Keke Palmer and Jennifer Lopez. Keep on clicking to see our favorite looks.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

christmas parade , Wake Forest

Videos
Latest
End Of An Era: Willie Nelson Says He’s…
 9 hours ago
12.05.19
Baby Phat’s Influence In The 90s And Early…
 10 hours ago
12.05.19
Taraji (And Her Fro) Slay SELF Cover; Talks…
 10 hours ago
12.05.19
Slay! Supa Cent Brings In $1.3 million In…
 10 hours ago
12.05.19
George Zimmerman Appears Before Judge On Recent Aggravated Assault Charges
George Zimmerman Seeks $100 Million In Lawsuit Against…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Of Course Michelle Obama Is One Of PEOPLE…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Family in Christmas shopping
He Sees You When You’re Sleeping…And When You’re…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
20 items
‘Model Of The Year’ Adut Akech Is The…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
You Hate Lizzo’s Sexiness Because She’s Fat
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Kamala Harris Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Behind The Scenes: Mary J. Blige Preps New…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Lil Mo Reveals She’s Overcome Recent Battle With…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
9 items
Eyes Wide Open: How to Prevent Human Trafficking…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley To Marry In…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close