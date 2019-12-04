CLOSE
"Snowball Dance" Saturday For Youth & Adults With Disabilities

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Department will host a “Snowball Dance” for youth and adults with disabilities this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave.

Area residents ages 10 and older are invited to an evening in “Winter Wonderland” featuring a DJ, dancing, refreshments and lots of fun.

Chaperones will be made available for supervision, but participants are welcome to bring additional support if necessary.

The cost is $25 per person, and pre-registration is required at https://wakeforestnc.recdesk.com. The deadline to pre-register is Friday, Dec. 6, at noon. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

In addition, the PRCR Department is seeking peer-aged volunteers ages 12 and older to attend the dance and provide support by dancing, eating and socializing with the attendees. Anyone who is interested in volunteering can register via RecDesk under the program “Snowball Dance VOLUNTEERS.”

For more information, contact Specialized Programs Recreation Specialist Kelly Schurtz at 919-556-7093 or kschurtz@wakeforestnc.gov.

 

