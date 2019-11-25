CLOSE
“What Is The Purpose And The Place Of A Father In This Society?” T.I. Talks About Going To The Doctor With His Daughter On The Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s latest Red Table Talk included Rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris. T.I. under fire after the latest comments on going to the gynecologist with his daughter Deyjah Harris to check her hymen.

T.I. still confused about the comments people have made in regards to his involvement in his daughter’s life, “What Is The Purpose And The Place Of A Father In This Society?” Jada educated the rapper,” Love your daughter, let me teach her”, she explained how she communicates with her husband Will Smith in their daughter.

The Red Table Talk will return Monday for part two with the couple to discuss their relationship complications and rumors of infidelity.

T.I. Reveals He Goes To The Gynecologist Every Year With Daughter Deyjah To Ensure Her Hymen Is Still Intact

New York State Bill Seeks to Outlaw Hymen Exams. T.I., You Paying Attention?

T.I. , “As A Black Man You Were Born A Target.”

 

