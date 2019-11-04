CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Voter Playlist: 10 Songs That’ll Get You In The Mood To Vote This Election

U.S. Citizens Head To The Polls To Vote In Presidential Election

Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty

The time has arrived, Ladies and Gentlemen. Tuesday, November 5th is the day to exercise your right as an American and cast your vote which could potentially change the current state of the country. When it comes to people of color, women and other minorities, this elections is our chance to shift the way America has been running itself for hundreds of years.

We’ve watched Cheeto — er. Trump — disrespect and ostracize many people over the last three years, including African American women. That’s why it’s imperative that women as a whole, but specifically Black women, hit the polls today to change the narrative that has been placed on sistas.

Let’s face it, voting can be tedious and boring. But like most boring things, it has to be done. So we’ve put together a playlist of songs that can help you through the process. OH and just in case you’re considering not casting a vote this year, think about what happened the last time you didn’t vote.

Voter Playlist: 10 Songs That’ll Get You In The Mood To Vote This Election  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Voter Playlist: 10 Songs That’ll Get You In…
 11 hours ago
11.04.19
Solange Confirms Split From Husband Alan Ferguson On…
 11 hours ago
11.04.19
Weird News: Man Finds Molded Marijuana That He…
 11 hours ago
11.04.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
Issa Rae And LaKeith Stanfield Have Us Swooning…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
Study Shows Men With Psychopathic Traits Are More…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
TRIED IT: I Got A 15 Minute Laser…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
‘Lady & The Tramp’ Brings Our Favorite Childhood…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
Nafeesa Williams Discusses Breaking Racial Barriers in ‘Black…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
‘RHOAS12’ Recap: Porsha and Kenya Bond Over Barbie…
 13 hours ago
11.04.19
Remember Her? Ananda Lewis Explains Why She Left…
 1 day ago
11.04.19
US Senator Cory Booker On The Current Political…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
#LawrenceHive Assemble: Jay Ellis Will Star In Action…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
Who Won Tho? Celebs Showed Out For Halloween…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close