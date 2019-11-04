Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Study Shows Men With Psychopathic Traits Are More Attractive To Women

Even the best of couples go through challenging times

Source: LaylaBird / Getty

We all know that saying, “Women like bad boys.” Well according to some Canadian researchers, this statement could actually be close to the the truth. These Canadian researchers have found that men who show psychopathic traits are found to be way more attractive to women, than those men who do not show psychopathic traits.

In their study called  Evolutionary Psychological Science, the scientists discovered that  men with psychopathic behavior were well-liked, didn’t experience much remorse, and lied often. These traits create a personality style that is very attractive to women. In the study, researchers studied 46 men in controlled dating videos and found that women found men with certain psychopathic traits to be more desirable based on general attractiveness, sexual attractiveness, and confidence. The study also showed that these benefits were only short term.

Are women chasing after crazies?! We’re not sure but the information is very interesting!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

 

 

Study Shows Men With Psychopathic Traits Are More Attractive To Women  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Voter Playlist: 10 Songs That’ll Get You In…
 11 hours ago
11.04.19
Solange Confirms Split From Husband Alan Ferguson On…
 11 hours ago
11.04.19
Weird News: Man Finds Molded Marijuana That He…
 11 hours ago
11.04.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
Issa Rae And LaKeith Stanfield Have Us Swooning…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
Study Shows Men With Psychopathic Traits Are More…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
TRIED IT: I Got A 15 Minute Laser…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
‘Lady & The Tramp’ Brings Our Favorite Childhood…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
Nafeesa Williams Discusses Breaking Racial Barriers in ‘Black…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
‘RHOAS12’ Recap: Porsha and Kenya Bond Over Barbie…
 13 hours ago
11.04.19
Remember Her? Ananda Lewis Explains Why She Left…
 1 day ago
11.04.19
US Senator Cory Booker On The Current Political…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
#LawrenceHive Assemble: Jay Ellis Will Star In Action…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
Who Won Tho? Celebs Showed Out For Halloween…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close