CLOSE
National
HomeNational

The Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich Is Back This Weekend

Popeyes chicken sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

It’s baaaaaaack! (Almost.)

Popeyes revealed today that its popular chicken sandwich that sold out everywhere is coming back this Sunday! In the video press release, the chicken chain poked fun at competitor Chick-fil-A by pointing out that the Popeyes chicken sandwich WILL be available on Sundays.

 

"Eclipsed" Opening Night

21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong'o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong'o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

Continue reading 21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong’o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

21 Photos Of Danai Gurira And Lupita Nyong'o Showing Love To Each Other On The Red Carpet

In a competitive industry like acting, it can be hard to make real friends in Hollywood. Well, not for Black Panther actresses Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o. The two may have acted in the Hollywood blockbuster together, but their friendship surpasses that. Nyong'o also lent her acting skills to Danai Gurira's play Eclipsed. Gurira showed up for Lupita Nyong'o's caricature unveiling. It's great to see how the two support each other and genuinely enjoy each others' company. We love seeing them on the red carpet together and the open affection they show each other. Keep on clicking to see 21 photos of Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o showing each other love on the red carpet and beyond! These are so cute!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Chicken , Popeyes , sandwich

Videos
Latest
Special Guest At The 18th Annual Lamplighter Awards!…
 7 hours ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 7 hours ago
10.28.19
What Waist Founder Marina Tyson: Warrior Lifestyle Is…
 7 hours ago
10.28.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 8 hours ago
10.28.19
Love For Real: Sean “Diddy” Combs Files To…
 8 hours ago
10.28.19
The Steward Speakers Series with Amanda Seales
Amanda Seales Discusses New Book “Small Doses,” and…
 8 hours ago
10.28.19
Does Beyoncé Approve? Mathew Knowles Teases Album From…
 8 hours ago
10.28.19
Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Homecoming Party Leaves…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Working Mom: How To Deal With “Depression Season”
 3 days ago
10.25.19
In Black Fashion History: Remember When Michelle Obama…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Remember When: Renowned Director Pedro Almodóvar Suggested Superhero…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Tank’s Comments About Men Having Oral Sex With…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Wesley Snipes Talks About Actors Playing His Characters…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close