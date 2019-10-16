Make Sure Your Tickets To The State Fair Aren’t Fake!

Shady people have lots of time on their hands. That’s why we want to make sure you aren’t getting scammed on your tickets to the North Carolina State Fair.

Be careful when buying tickets online from individuals. You want to make sure the tickets aren’t fake or aren’t from a previous year. And don’t forget that you can purchase tickets to the fair on the official website or at the gate on the day you decide to attend.

