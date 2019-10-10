Dallas Media Tries To Twist Joshua Brown’s Criminal Record In Death

Joshua Brown, was shot and killed on Friday night and it appears the powers that be are trying to criminalize him as much as possible in death. Now, the 28-year-old’s criminal record has gone public, which he was already candid about during Amber Guyger‘s murder trial.

WFAA reports through obtained court documents that he was arrested five different times across cities in Texas. The arrests included drug possession, evading arrest, theft and having an illegal firearm.

In 2017, he was clearly trying to make a change for the better and wrote to a judge, “I am praying when that date comes and I am discharged that I can put the whole series of events behind me and start of on a clean path.”

As the attorney for the Joshua Brown family, Lee Merritt, points out, he was open about his past. Merrit wrote on Twitter, “Local media is now reporting Joshua Brown had an extensive criminal record consistent with the end he met as relayed by DPD investigators. Here is Josh’s criminal record in his own words discussed under oath and subject to cross examination. A drug kingpin it does not make.” See the tweet below, which includes video of Brown.

Local media is now reporting Joshua Brown had an extensive criminal record consistent with the end he met as relayed by DPD investigators. Here is Josh’s criminal record in his own words discussed under oath and subject to cross examination. A drug kingpin it does not make … pic.twitter.com/ibpWb6FLTO — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 10, 2019

In case you missed it, the Dallas Police Department announced on Tuesday it had made an arrest in the murder of Brown.

Dallas cops said during a press conference that Jacquerious Mitchell, a 20-year-old Black man who was arrested for Brown’s murder, told them he and two other men who remained at large traveled from Louisiana to Dallas “to purchase drugs from Brown.” When the alleged drug deal reportedly turned physical for whatever undisclosed reason, police said Mitchell claimed Brown shot him in the chest. That was when police claimed that Mitchell said Brown was also shot twice in the chest by Thaddeous Green, a 22-year-old who police said they are still searching for.

BREAKING: Dallas police issue arrest warrants for three suspects in the slaying of key witness in Amber Guyger trial. Police say Joshua Brown was gunned down in a botched drug deal. https://t.co/wiR7BGKO7Y pic.twitter.com/eXLeg5AMa4 — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2019

Police failed to present any proof of any alleged drug deal (aside from cops’ claim that they “confiscated 12 pounds of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges and $4,157 in cash from Brown’s apartment). It was also unclear why Brown, fresh off of the witness stand during a high profile murder trial would decide to take part in a drug deal while his name and face were so readily recognizable. Dallas police, conveniently, did not address any of that.

Being that Brown was Botham Jean’s neighbor, he was expected to testify at the civil trial being brought against the city of Dallas and the Dallas Police Department. With the elimination of Brown’s witness testimony that many people credit for Guyger’s conviction, the Dallas Police Department now has a better chance of defending itself in court whenever that civil suit begins.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson cautioned anyone from jumping to any conclusions about Brown’s death.

“I am grateful that our detectives have taken the initial steps necessary to bring closure to this case,” Johnson said in a brief statement emailed to the media. “I want to thank everyone who demonstrated patience and responsibly reserved their judgment while the Dallas Police Department gathered the facts regarding the death of Joshua Brown. I urge anyone with additional information about this case to come forward.

Police have made sure to point out during the press conference that they said Brown’s murder was not connected to Guyger’s murder trial.

Clearly, there are many reasons why people are skeptical of the Dallas Police Department and why there should be an independent investigation into his death.

Dallas Media Tries To Twist Joshua Brown’s Criminal Record In Death was originally published on newsone.com