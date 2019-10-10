CLOSE
T.I. Weighs In On Jay-Z & Jermaine Dupri Working With The NFL Amid Boycott [Exclusive Video]

In this segment of our interview with T.I,, the Atlanta rapper talks about when he decided to become a more active participant in the community but is careful to not claim being categorized as an activist. With that, T.I. weighed in on Jay-Z aligning with the NFL and Jermaine Dupri working with the Super Bowl when it was it in Atlanta.

Also don’t Miss Rhythm & Flow on Netflix. In this music competition show, which starts October 9th, judges Tip “T.I.” Harris, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper hit the streets to find the next rap superstar.

