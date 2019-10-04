We Say Goodbye To A Legend And An Icon, Diahann Carroll

Oscar-nominated actress Diahann Carroll died today at her home in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer. She was 84.

Carroll won a Tony Award for the musical “No Strings” and an Academy Award nomination for “Claudine.”

We are sad to say goodbye to a true icon, Diahann Carroll. The first African-American Tony winner in a leading role, winning for her performance in No Strings in 1962. #DiahannCarroll pic.twitter.com/C9VCzwuJmt — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) October 4, 2019

Carroll was the first Black woman to have her own television show portraying someone other than a servant. The hit show “Julia” aired from 1968 to 1971 and featured Carroll as an nurse and mother who had suddenly become a widow when her husband died in Vietnam. She received an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe for her work on the show.

Carroll was a fan of the show “Dynasty” and approached creator Aaron Spelling about a role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carroll told People “They’ve done everything [on the show]. They’ve done incest, homosexuality, murder. I think they’re slowly inching their way toward interracial. I want to be wealthy and ruthless … I want to be the first black bitch on television.”

And this is how Dominique Deveraux was born.

“Die! Just Die!” Forever funny. RIP to a legend! pic.twitter.com/rTpQcxvlnS — Emotional Support Timb (@BeeNasty_) October 4, 2019

Good luck to all of you who are bringing in-laws together for #Thanksgiving tomorrow! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #ADifferentWorld Hopefully it goes better than it did with @MsPattiPatti​ & #DiahannCarroll​. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2wea8LrqvC — Bounce (@bouncetv) November 22, 2017

Diahann Carroll is survived by her daughter and her grandchildren, August and Sydney.

