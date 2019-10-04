CLOSE
We Say Goodbye To A Legend And An Icon, Diahann Carroll

Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

Oscar-nominated actress Diahann Carroll died today at her home in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer. She was 84.

Carroll won a Tony Award for  the musical “No Strings” and an Academy Award nomination for “Claudine.”

 

Carroll was the first Black woman to have her own television show portraying someone other than a servant. The hit show “Julia” aired from 1968 to 1971 and featured Carroll as an nurse and mother who had suddenly become a widow when her husband died in Vietnam. She received an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe for her work on the show.

Carroll was a fan of the show “Dynasty” and approached creator Aaron Spelling about a role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carroll told People “They’ve done everything [on the show]. They’ve done incest, homosexuality, murder. I think they’re slowly inching their way toward interracial. I want to be wealthy and ruthless … I want to be the first black bitch on television.”

And this is how Dominique Deveraux was born.

 

Diahann Carroll is survived by  her daughter and her grandchildren, August and Sydney.

 

[caption id="attachment_3060593" align="alignleft" width="796"] Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty[/caption] On Friday (Oct. 4), legendary actress Diahann Carroll lost her battle with cancer. She was only 84-years-old. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominee and Tony winner's daughter, Suzanne Kay, announced that the actress passed away inside her Los Angeles home on Friday. Carroll was best known for becoming the first African-American actress not to play a maid on television with her lead role in the NBC comedy Julia, which centered on played Julia Baker, a nurse who was raising her young son after losing her husband. She also the first Black woman to lead her own show. The Bronx-born actress and singer a force to be reckoned with, and so to celebrate her beautiful life, here are 10 reasons why we will always love and admire Ms. Carroll. Rest in power.  

 

