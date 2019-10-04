We Say Goodbye To A Legend And An Icon, Diahann Carroll

Oscar-nominated actress Diahann Carroll died today at her home in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer. She was 84.
Carroll won a Tony Award for the musical “No Strings” and an Academy Award nomination for “Claudine.”
Carroll was the first Black woman to have her own television show portraying someone other than a servant. The hit show “Julia” aired from 1968 to 1971 and featured Carroll as an nurse and mother who had suddenly become a widow when her husband died in Vietnam. She received an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe for her work on the show.
Carroll was a fan of the show “Dynasty” and approached creator Aaron Spelling about a role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Carroll told People “They’ve done everything [on the show]. They’ve done incest, homosexuality, murder. I think they’re slowly inching their way toward interracial. I want to be wealthy and ruthless … I want to be the first black bitch on television.”
And this is how Dominique Deveraux was born.
Diahann Carroll is survived by her daughter and her grandchildren, August and Sydney.
THE ULTIMATE DIVA: 10 Reasons We Love Diahann Carroll
