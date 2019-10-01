Do You Have Your REAL ID Yet? Time Is Running Out!

We’re one year from the REAL ID act from taking effect. The North Carolina DMV is urging you to get your REAL ID before the deadline of October 1, 2020 so that you can avoid the long lines. The REAL ID or a passport will be required for you to board a commercial airline or enter a federal building after the deadline passes.
You will need all of the following items to obtain your REAL ID:
- One document (with full name) proving identity and date of birth
- One document (with full name and full Social Security number) confirming Social Security number
- Two documents (with current physical address) proving North Carolina residency
- If you’re a non-U.S. citizen, you’ll also need one document (with full name) proving legal presence/lawful status
- If you have had any name change, you will need one or more documents verifying your name change
10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall Colors
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall Colors
1. MISCHO BEAUTY'S 'SANS SOUCHI', $20.001 of 10
2. PEAR NOVA 'HERTICULTURE', $18.502 of 10
3. POLISH & CO 'EGGPLANT PARMESAN', $12.003 of 10
4. LA PIERRE COSMETICS 'DON'T TEXT HIM', $15.004 of 10
5. LAW BEAUTY ESSENTIALS 'THINK DEEP', $9.005 of 10
6. OOO POLISH DIA, $5.506 of 10
7. 25TH & JUNE'S 'SUPREME CREAM', $12.007 of 10
8. BREUKELEN POLISHED 'COCOA BREAD', $7.008 of 10
9. D.I.D. NAIL PAINT 'ROUND MIDNIGHT', $10.009 of 10
10. OOO POLISH 'NDIAYA', $5.5010 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark