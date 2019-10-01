CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Do You Have Your REAL ID Yet? Time Is Running Out!

A man looks out the window at airplanes

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

We’re one year from the REAL ID  act from taking effect. The North Carolina DMV is urging you to get your REAL ID before the deadline of October 1, 2020 so that you can avoid the long lines. The REAL ID or a passport will be required for you to board a commercial airline or enter a federal building after the deadline passes.

You will need all of the following items to obtain your REAL ID:

  • One document (with full name) proving identity and date of birth
  • One document (with full name and full Social Security number) confirming Social Security number
  • Two documents (with current physical address) proving North Carolina residency
  • If you’re a non-U.S. citizen, you’ll also need one document (with full name) proving legal presence/lawful status
  • If you have had any name change, you will need one or more documents verifying your name change

 

portrait of a young woman doing pedicure

10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall Colors

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall Colors

Continue reading 10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall Colors

10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall Colors

Who else loves the transition from bright, summery hues to darker, sultry colors on your nails? This summer, we witnessed the neon craze, pastel mania, and angelic whites. Now it's time to experience the burnt oranges, money greens, and midnight blues that Fall has to offer. There are so many black-owned nail polish retailers marketing all the colorful goodness that we need on our nails. The amount of effort that goes into assuring that each product is toxic, gluten, vegan, and cruelty-free make these brands a must-have for your Saturday morning mani pedi dates. Now you can obviously wear whatever color you choose to wear this season, but there are a few colors that come highly suggested. Take a look at 10 black owned nail brands flexing with new Fall colors.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

DMV , north carolina , REAL ID

Videos
Latest
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 3 hours ago
10.01.19
‘The Color Purple’ Actress Sues Show After Being…
 5 hours ago
10.01.19
Sexual Assault Arrest has Been Made In The…
 5 hours ago
10.01.19
Eddie Murphy Says His Kid’s Friends Thought He…
 5 hours ago
10.01.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Let’s Talk About K. Michelle And…
 5 hours ago
10.01.19
64 itemsArt od Cool 2019
Art Of Cool 2019 : Jill Scott ,…
 7 hours ago
10.01.19
Woman Killed In Hit And Run In Durham
 8 hours ago
10.01.19
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 17 hours ago
10.01.19
The 6th Grader That Claimed White Students Cut…
 23 hours ago
10.01.19
African children playing in day care center
We Dare You To Find A Cuter Video…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
US singer Jennifer Hudson poses at Publi
Whew! Jennifer Hudson Went Back To Her Church…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Press Play: ‘The Read’ Drops A Teaser Trailer…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close