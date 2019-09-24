CLOSE
Carrboro Is Searching For High School Artists To Paint MLK Murals

Dr. Martin Luther King...

Source: PA Images / Getty

Are you artistic? Do you have a talent for creating beautiful artwork that inspires? Then we have the perfect project for you! The Town of Carrboro is seeking two mural displays commemorating Dr. King for the newly constructed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park! Applicants must be High School students who live in Carrboro.

Purpose: To commemorate Dr. King.

Description of the event: create two murals – one on the east wall and another on the west wall of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park Restroom Facility.

To apply:

1. Review criteria. (see form for details)

2. Attend interest meeting. (optional) – October 10, 2019 at 6:30p Century Center, Room 4, Carrboro, NC.

3. Complete the entry form.

4. Submit your mural rendering by November 1, 2019 at 4:30p to Recreation and Parks Administrative Office, Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC. (see form for details)

5. Send questions to amcnair@townofcarrboro.org or call 919.918.7381. More details here.

Awards:

Each student can receive two service-learning hours for their voluntary submission for artwork.

Each student whose work is selected for the mural display will receive a $250 stipend.

Town will provide supplies and equipment for selected designs.

Deadline:

Submission deadline is Friday, November 1, 2019 at 4:30p. Artist(s) will be notified of a recommendation to the Board of Aldermen by November 15, 2019. If accepted, the submission will be on display at the park opening in January 2020. February – April 2020 young artists will work with Michael Brown, Artist on creating mural to scale and installation.

 

[caption id="attachment_3059413" align="alignleft" width="774"] Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty[/caption] There's a scene in When They See Us, when Korey Wise, played by Moonlight star and Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome, is being attacked in his prison cell by gang of inmates. He's desperately holding onto the cell bars and screaming for his life when a corrections officer walks over, beats his knuckles with a baton forcing Wise into the arms of his attackers. They pound on him and then blood sheds as he is stabbed in the flank with some object. Jerome grimaces with pain and grits his teeth, unleashing spit from the corners of his mouth. It's an intense scene that feels like trauma porn, but it's not, it's real life. MUST READ: Blair Underwood: Ava Duvernay Made A Grief Counselor Available On The Set Of 'When They See Us' https://www.instagram.com/p/ByOWX6wHimp/ From the moment Jharell hit the screen, he played Wise to a tee. He captures his stutter, his naiveness, his fear. And when he's on the stand, his illiteracy, and frustration. Jharell delivered a performance so emotional, the pain feels unreal. Backstage at the Emmys where he made history on Sunday night, he was asked about the Academy continuing to award stories that center on Black plain, the 21-year-old kept it 100. "Unfortunately, I think our strongest stories are the stories of pain considering that’s what we go through on a daily basis. It is unfortunate that comedies or light pieces of work aren’t as praised and aren’t sent to the award season, " he said, adding, “The truth is our pain needs to be told. So if it has to be for the next 20 years where we are just painfully telling our stories until we can move on then I guess it has to be.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=_GdYrLliYFs This is a young man wise beyond his years and with this immense amount of talent, charisma, and passion, it's no wonder why he's Hollywood's next big thing:

 

