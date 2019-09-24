Carrboro Is Searching For High School Artists To Paint MLK Murals

Are you artistic? Do you have a talent for creating beautiful artwork that inspires? Then we have the perfect project for you! The Town of Carrboro is seeking two mural displays commemorating Dr. King for the newly constructed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park! Applicants must be High School students who live in Carrboro.

Purpose: To commemorate Dr. King.

Description of the event: create two murals – one on the east wall and another on the west wall of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park Restroom Facility.

To apply:

1. Review criteria. (see form for details)

2. Attend interest meeting. (optional) – October 10, 2019 at 6:30p Century Center, Room 4, Carrboro, NC.

3. Complete the entry form.

4. Submit your mural rendering by November 1, 2019 at 4:30p to Recreation and Parks Administrative Office, Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC. (see form for details)

5. Send questions to amcnair@townofcarrboro.org or call 919.918.7381. More details here.

Awards:

Each student can receive two service-learning hours for their voluntary submission for artwork.

Each student whose work is selected for the mural display will receive a $250 stipend.

Town will provide supplies and equipment for selected designs.

Deadline:

Submission deadline is Friday, November 1, 2019 at 4:30p. Artist(s) will be notified of a recommendation to the Board of Aldermen by November 15, 2019. If accepted, the submission will be on display at the park opening in January 2020. February – April 2020 young artists will work with Michael Brown, Artist on creating mural to scale and installation.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark