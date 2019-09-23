CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Motivational Moment

Ponderous Man in White T-shirt

Source: Justin Horrocks / Getty

Good Monday Morning Foxy Fam!

Birthday Shouts: Rapper/Producer Jermaine Dupri, Actor Anthony Mackie​​, Actress LisaRaye McCoy .​

“Every good thought you think, every good word you speak, and every act of kindness you perform, is lifting your frequency to new heights.”

“You make a life out of what you have….not what you’re missing.” – Unknown

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

“Energy is contagious, whether positive or negative. be mindful of who and what you allow into your personal space.”

Read More:

#BlackExcellence: Jharrel Jerome & Billy Porter Are The Kings Of The Emmys

motivational moment

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
National Singles Day: 7 Reasons Why Being Single…
 2 hours ago
09.23.19
27 items
Billy Porter Getting Ready For The Emmys Is…
 2 hours ago
09.23.19
#BlackExcellence: Jharrel Jerome & Billy Porter Are The…
 2 hours ago
09.23.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe Is The TV Poster Child…
 3 hours ago
09.23.19
Man Drowns While Proposing To His Girlfriend Underwater…
 3 hours ago
09.23.19
10-Year-Old Girl Goes Viral For Posting Video Celebrating…
 3 hours ago
09.23.19
Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural Twist-Out…And…
 3 hours ago
09.23.19
Michael B. Jordan Is Soaking Wet As Alicia…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Patriots Cut Antonio Brown
 3 days ago
09.21.19
These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Torrei Hart Alongside Hilarious Omar Talk New Comedy…
 3 days ago
09.21.19
Mary J. Blige at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival
Mary J. Blige Jumped On Instagram To Tell…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
56 items
All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close