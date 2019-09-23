motivational moment

Good Monday Morning Foxy Fam!

Birthday Shouts: Rapper/Producer Jermaine Dupri, Actor Anthony Mackie​​, Actress LisaRaye McCoy .​

“Every good thought you think, every good word you speak, and every act of kindness you perform, is lifting your frequency to new heights.”

“You make a life out of what you have….not what you’re missing.” – Unknown

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

“Energy is contagious, whether positive or negative. be mindful of who and what you allow into your personal space.”

