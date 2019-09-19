CLOSE
Motivational Moment

Birthday Shouts: Actress Sanaa Lathan, TV host/comedian Jimmy Fallon​, News anchor Soledad O’Brien, Celebrity chef Michael Symon, ​Musician-producer Nile Rodgers and Actor Columbus Short.

Whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go. Just remember how far you have come. Remember everything you have faced, all the battles you have won, and all the fears you have overcome.” – Unknown

“Start now. Start where you are. Start with fear. Start with pain. Start with doubt. Start with hands shaking. Start with voice trembling but start. Start and don’t stop. Start where you are, with what you have. Just…Start.” – Unknown

“It is important to use these difficult times as life lessons, growing and shaping you to blossom into a stronger and wiser person every day!” – Unknown

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 2, Jamira Burley & The Road To Freedom

