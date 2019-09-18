Taraji Celebrates Her 49th Birthday With A Skating Party

Taraji P. Henson celebrated her 49th birthday with an 80s themed skating party. Guests included Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson. Click through the arrows to see all of the snaps.

One of her posts read, “SOOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH FUN!!! I am still floating!!! Thank you to EVERYONE who came out to help me celebrate my birthday. I pray y’all had as much fun as I did!! #MyShinsHurt.”

Mary J. Blige also posted about the event saying, “About last night!! Celebrating my Sis @tarajiphenson’s birthday in Chicago. 80’s theme skate party!!! When the girls get together it’s too much fun!!! Keep the celebration going all month!! #VirgoSeason”

#NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week 25 photos Launch gallery #NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week 1. MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty 1 of 25 2. MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. 3.1. PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. 3.1. PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. 3.1. PHILLIP LIM Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. NAEEM KHAN Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty 9 of 25 10. CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. NOON BY NOOR Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. NOON BY NOOR Source:Getty 12 of 25 13. NOON BY NOOR Source:Getty 13 of 25 14. ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty 14 of 25 15. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 15 of 25 16. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 16 of 25 17. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 17 of 25 18. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. PRABAL GURUNG Source:Getty 20 of 25 21. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. LAQUAN SMITH Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. LAQUAN SMITH Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE Source:Courtesy of Danielle James 24 of 25 25. STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINE Source:Courtesy of Danielle James 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week #NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week When I think of natural hair and how it's represented in ads and in the media, you constantly see either Type 3 hair or big afros that look like it took years for it to grow out. Rarely are we celebrating and seeing TWA's (teeny weeny afros), fades on women and even bald hairstyles. Not this New York Fashion Week! I was so elated to see that Black models were getting booked with short hair, no hair and instead of being forced into specific hair looks, were rocking their own! Check out my favorite photos of Black models on the runway rocking their TWAs, fades, and bald styles. If you're thinking of going short, if it's good enough for the runway, it's good enough for you! Which looks are your favorite?

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark