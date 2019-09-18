CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taraji Celebrates Her 49th Birthday With A Skating Party

What Men Want Trailer Clip

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Taraji P. Henson celebrated her 49th birthday with an 80s themed skating party. Guests included Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson. Click through the arrows to see all of the snaps.

One of her posts read, “SOOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH FUN!!! I am still floating!!! Thank you to EVERYONE who came out to help me celebrate my birthday. I pray y’all had as much fun as I did!! #MyShinsHurt.”

Mary J. Blige also posted about the event saying, “About last night!! Celebrating my Sis @tarajiphenson’s birthday in Chicago. 80’s theme skate party!!! When the girls get together it’s too much fun!!! Keep the celebration going all month!! #VirgoSeason

 

 

 

Laquan Smith - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week

#NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week

25 photos Launch gallery

#NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week

Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week

#NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week

When I think of natural hair and how it's represented in ads and in the media, you constantly see either Type 3 hair or big afros that look like it took years for it to grow out. Rarely are we celebrating and seeing TWA's (teeny weeny afros), fades on women and even bald hairstyles. Not this New York Fashion Week! I was so elated to see that Black models were getting booked with short hair, no hair and instead of being forced into specific hair looks, were rocking their own! Check out my favorite photos of Black models on the runway rocking their TWAs, fades, and bald styles. If you're thinking of going short, if it's good enough for the runway, it's good enough for you! Which looks are your favorite?

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Skating Party , Taraji P Henson

Videos
Latest
25383229
Strangers Sing “If This World Were Mine” In…
 42 mins ago
09.18.19
Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
Janet Jackson Celebrates the 30th anniversary of ‘Rhythm…
 3 hours ago
09.18.19
‘Black And Blue’ Tackles The Uncomfortable Truths Of…
 3 hours ago
09.18.19
‘Set it Off’ Remake On the Way with…
 3 hours ago
09.18.19
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…
 3 hours ago
09.18.19
What Men Want Trailer Clip
Taraji Celebrates Her 49th Birthday With A Skating…
 3 hours ago
09.18.19
What Year Is It? Tyler, The Creator Lyrics…
 4 hours ago
09.18.19
Rapahel Saadiq Reveals Tony! Toni! Tone! Reunion Plans,…
 4 hours ago
09.18.19
Quick Review: Does Jennifer Lopez REALLY Deserve An…
 5 hours ago
09.18.19
7 Movie Remakes That Worked — And Some…
 5 hours ago
09.18.19
Angelica Ross Will Host Historic Presidential Forum On…
 5 hours ago
09.18.19
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice…
 6 hours ago
09.18.19
New “Clear Bag” Policy At PNC Arena
 7 hours ago
09.18.19
Alex Trebek Fims Jeopardy At DAR Constitution Hall In Washington DC
Oh, No! “Jeopardy’s” Alex Trebeck Announces Cancer Setback
 1 day ago
09.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close