Motivational Moment

Unity of Indian children, Asia

Source: Bartosz Hadyniak / Getty

Good Monday Foxy Family!

Birthday Shouts: Actress’ Kyla Pratt, Molly Shannon and Amy Poehler, Rapper Flo Rida, Jazz musician Earl Klugh and News anchor/talk show host Tamron Hall,

“Not everyone can make us happy. So when you find the one who does, make sure you don’t take them for granted.”

“A true leader is one who is humble enough to admit their mistake.”

Four steps to achievement:

1.Plan purposefully.

2.Prepare prayerfully.

3.Pursue persistently.

4.Proceed positively.

