Motivational Moment

Good Morning Foxy Family!
“When the right person hugs you, it’s like medicine. I’m so grateful for those few people in my life who are good for my soul.” – Steve Maraboli
“If you saw the size of the blessing coming, then you would understand the magnitude of the battle you are fighting.” – Unknown
“When I look around I always learn something, and that is to be yourself always. Express yourself and have faith in yourself. Do not go out and look for a successful personality and duplicate it. Start from the root of your being and ask, how can I be me?” — Bruce Lee
Read More:
All The Times Angelica Ross Was The Epitome Of #BlackGirlsRock
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: