motivational moment

“Sometimes the worst things that happen in our lives put us on the path to the best things that will ever happen to us.” – Unknown

“When you feel like your drowning in life, don’t worry your Lifeguard walks on water.”

“If you saw the size of the blessing coming, then you would understand the magnitude of the battle you are fighting.”

