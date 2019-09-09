Know Someone Artistic? Here’s A Chance To Have Their Work On Display!

Do you have artistic skills? The 2019 Chavis Park Celebrates Planning Committee is pleased to announce an open call for art for the John Chavis 81st Anniversary Artival (Art & Festival) Exhibit Celebration. Artworks will be on exhibit Friday, Oct. 4 at Chavis Community Center.
This year marks the 81st anniversary of the heritage, history, and culture of John Chavis Memorial Park. We are interested in obtaining artwork from artists in Raleigh.
Eligibility
Artists are welcome to submit work in any medium: painting, drawings, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, photography, mixed media, digital, film, etc. All visual art mediums are welcome. Artwork should not exceed 5 x 5 feet, with the exception of quilts and digital work. If more pieces are submitted that we can accommodate, artists will be limited to one piece at the discretion of the committee. There is no fee to participate. In addition, art will not be sold on site.
Deadline
Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. If interested, please email Tori Spaugh Darensburg
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1
1. VFILESSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. VFILESSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. VFILESSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. VFILESSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. VFILESSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. VFILESSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. VFILESSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. VFILESSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. VFILESSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. VFILESSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. NO SESSOSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. NO SESSOSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. NO SESSOSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. NO SESSOSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. NO SESSOSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. NO SESSOSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. RAG & BONESource:Getty 17 of 20
18. RAG & BONESource:Getty 18 of 20
19. RAG & BONESource:Getty 19 of 20
20. RAG & BONESource:Getty 20 of 20
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark