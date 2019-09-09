CLOSE
Know Someone Artistic? Here’s A Chance To Have Their Work On Display!

Do you have artistic skills? The 2019 Chavis Park Celebrates Planning Committee is pleased to announce an open call for art for the John Chavis 81st Anniversary Artival (Art & Festival) Exhibit Celebration. Artworks will be on exhibit Friday, Oct. 4 at Chavis Community Center.

This year marks the 81st anniversary of the heritage, history, and culture of John Chavis Memorial Park. We are interested in obtaining artwork from artists in Raleigh.

Eligibility

Artists are welcome to submit work in any medium: painting, drawings, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, photography, mixed media, digital, film, etc. All visual art mediums are welcome. Artwork should not exceed 5 x 5 feet, with the exception of quilts and digital work. If more pieces are submitted that we can accommodate, artists will be limited to one piece at the discretion of the committee. There is no fee to participate. In addition, art will not be sold on site.

Deadline

Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. If interested, please email Tori Spaugh Darensburg

 

Vfiles - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

20 photos Launch gallery

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

New York Fashion Week has begun! Shows are always jam-packed with content and celebrity sightings, but the models coming down the runway really give us a show! This season, see the Black models who walked the Day 1 shows, strutting their stuff and really showing us the beauty in our melanin. From gothic grunge at VFILES to street-wear inspired colors and whims at No Sesso, you won't want to miss the stunning looks on gorgeous Black women and men.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

