Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Is The No. 1 Song In The Country

Singer LIZZO Performs Live on NBC's "TODAY"nRockefeller PlazanNew York, NYnAugust 23, 2019

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

After Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” was finally knocked off the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 by Billie Eilish, three different songs have owned the top spot. After Eilish there was Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello with “Señorita” and now, the title of No. 1 song in America has a new holder – Houston’s own Lizzo.

“Truth Hurts” is her first No. 1 single and rose after her show-stealing performance at the MTV Video Music Awards last Monday (Aug. 26) and her stop on the Today show as well. How long has it been for “Truth Hurts” to reach the top? The record initially premiered two years ago and first charted at No. 50 back in May.

Thanks to being featured in a Netflix film Someone Great and being added to her May album Cuz I Love You, the song began rising, all the way to today where it finally hit No. 1.

More History: Lizzo becomes the first woman since Cardi B to have a rap song hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart and the third woman to ever have a No. 1 rap single solo joining Cardi and Lauryn Hill (“Doo Wop”).

Congrats Lizzo!

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Is The No. 1 Song In The Country was originally published on theboxhouston.com

