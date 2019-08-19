Have A Loved One With Dementia And Need Some Advice?

The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the Arts will host an array of classes, workshops and other event over the next several months to raise awareness about Alzeheimer’s disease and related dementias. Each occasion in the 2019-20 Dementia Awareness Education Series will offer residents the opportunity to learn about dozens of dementia-related programs, services, products and resources – all in one location.

This year’s series gets underway Wednesday, Sept. 4, with the “Sunshine Club Music & Movement Class,” a weekly healing arts course offered on Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-noon. Music is recognized as a strong healer of patients with dementia-related diseases and a relief for their caregivers. This healing arts class will promote social interaction in a group setting, while encouraging physical exercise and sensory and memory stimulation. The program will induce memory recall through familiar music and promote movement-using dance. Limited space is available so pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/WFDementiaSeries.

An array of Community Education and Caregiver Workshops are scheduled for November, December and February, while a Memory Café Renewing Memories Through Music event will be offered Sunday, Oct. 20. To view the entire 2019-20 Dementia Awareness Education schedule and pre-register, visit http://bit.ly/WFDementiaSeries.

The Renaissance Centre is presenting the series in collaboration with the Dementia Alliance of NC and Wake Forest SING as part of an ongoing effort to establish Wake Forest as a dementia-friendly community.

For more information, contact Renaissance Centre Specialist Debra Horton at 919-435-9566 or dhorton@wakeforestnc.gov.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark