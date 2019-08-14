Adopt A Fur Baby: “Clear The Shelters ” This Saturday In Triangle Area

The public’s help is needed this weekend to clear pet shelters this weekend. Last year more than 18-hundred shelter pets in central North Carolina found new homes. Clear the Shelter is this Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10am til 6pm. “Clear The Shelter” is a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need.

