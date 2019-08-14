CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Adopt A Fur Baby: “Clear The Shelters ” This Saturday In Triangle Area

Pets of the Week

Source: courtesy of Henrico Humane / Henrico Humane

The public’s help is needed this weekend to clear pet shelters this weekend. Last year more than 18-hundred shelter pets in central North Carolina found new homes. Clear the Shelter is this Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10am til 6pm. “Clear The Shelter” is a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need.

 

courtesy WRAL

Read Also:

Get Well Wednesday: How To Keep Your Pets Healthy

Children At Risk Of Salmonella From Pet Food

This Video Of A Little Boy Singing ‘Brown Skin Girl’ To His Baby Sister Is Everything!

cats , Clear The Shelter , dogs , pet adoption , Pets

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
It Took Naomi Campbell 33 Years To Get…
 19 hours ago
08.13.19
For The R&B Lovers: Mary J. Blige, Ashanti,…
 23 hours ago
08.13.19
‘Dolemite Is My Name’: Eddie Murphy Channels Rudy…
 23 hours ago
08.13.19
‘The Kitchen’ Cast Talk Crazy Childhood Punishments &…
 23 hours ago
08.13.19
Rihanna Announces Brow Pencil & Styler In 14…
 1 day ago
08.13.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Refuses Public Birthday Event
 1 day ago
08.13.19
Moms Weigh In: Everything You Need To Pack…
 1 day ago
08.13.19
Elijah Connor Stared Down Diddy and Lived To…
 1 day ago
08.13.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Lyrica Is Heartbroken But Her Girls…
 1 day ago
08.13.19
Missy Elliott To Receive Video Vanguard Award At…
 1 day ago
08.13.19
Beauty Blogger Launches Aloe Glow Face Mask Challenge,…
 1 day ago
08.13.19
Sterling K Brown Gives Out Twerk Lessons During…
 1 day ago
08.13.19
Behind The Scenes: Djimon Hounsou Replaces Brian Tyree…
 1 day ago
08.13.19
Another Amber Alert Of An Abducted Child
 1 day ago
08.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close