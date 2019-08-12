Amber Alert Issued For 1-Year Old Toddler

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year old Legend Goodwine. Legend was last seen wearing and orange tank top with a ninja turtle blanket. He has short black hair with brown eyes and stands around two feet tall and weighs around 20 pounds. The toddler was taken from the High Point area. The alleged abductor is described as a black man, with black hair, brown eyes, blue shirt, blue jeans and wearing a gray hat.

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from High Point https://t.co/VnVc2avwfw — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) August 12, 2019

They were last seen south bound from 110 South Main street in High Point. The vehicle is a gold 2000 Accura, with NC license plate, FES-4626 and may have front-end damage.

