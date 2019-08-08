CLOSE
Woman Tosses Hot Grease On Man Trying To Break Into Her House [PHOTO]

Signature Dish Fried Lobster

Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

It’s nothing like a home remedy to fix a funky situation or in this case, to light someone up who’s trespassing on your property.

According to USA Today, this is exactly what happened when an Alabama man broke into a woman’s house. Cops say they responded to a domestic dispute call on Thursday and found Larondrick Macklin, 31, with burns on his face. He reportedly broke into the woman’s house armed with a gun and she defended herself by throwing a pot of hot grease on him.

A detective with the Decatur Police Department said he learned that Macklin was the “primary aggressor in the altercation.” He was taken to the hospital after the hot grease was thrown in his face.

It’s currently unclear whether Macklin had a relationship with the alleged victim.

“Since the situation was of a domestic nature, we are not at liberty to discuss the relationship between the victim and the suspect at this time,” a police spokeswoman said.

Macklin was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence. He was taken to jail after receiving medical attention and in lieu of $300,000 bond.

