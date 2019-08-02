CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Donate Water And Get A Free Firehouse Sub This Saturday!

Lobster Roll

Source: Lauri Patterson / Getty

With your help, we’re committed to serving our local community. On Saturday, August 3, bring in an unopened 24-pack of any brand of bottled water and receive a medium sub. All water will go to local first responders to be distributed to those in need.

This year we’re teaming up with DASANI®, who will match all U.S. donations case for case, up to 60,000 cases.

Limit one per person per case of water.

Valid Aug. 3, 2019 at all U.S. and Canada Firehouse Subs locations from open to close. Visit http://www.firehousesubs.com for a restaurant near you and its hours of operation.

 

Thief Sitting In Prison

To Freedom! Cyntoia Brown Will Be Released On August 7!

10 photos Launch gallery

To Freedom! Cyntoia Brown Will Be Released On August 7!

Continue reading To Freedom! Cyntoia Brown Will Be Released On August 7!

To Freedom! Cyntoia Brown Will Be Released On August 7!

https://twitter.com/RuthH_Hopkins/status/1156976247001493504?s=20 After serving 15 years in prison, Cyntoia Brown will finally be released next week. USA Today reported that "earlier this year then-Gov. Bill Haslam took the rare step of commuting her sentence, paving the way for her Aug. 7 release." “Thank you, Governor Haslam, for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance,” Brown said back in January. “I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me.” She added, “With God’s help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people. My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been.” As we've previously reported, Brown, now 31, was incarcerated at 16-years-old after being charged as an adult and found guilty of murdering Johnny Mitchell Allen. While Brown said that Allen, 45, solicited her for sex in 2004, took her home and threatened her life, prosecutors argued that she shot Allen to rob him, not a means of self-defense. As Refinery 29 noted, "Brown was not allowed to testify at her original trial, which meant that evidence of her traumatic childhood history, such as her time under the care of the state Department of Children's Services, and her severe neurodevelopmental disorder wasn't presented." At the time of her arrest, Brown 16-years-old and living with a 24-year-old pimp known as "Cut Throat" who she claims abused her sexually, emotionally and physically. She also claimed that she was forced into sex work. Because of this miscarriage of justice and inability to see her as a sex trafficking victim, Brown spent nearly 15 years in prison. Thankfully, her freedom is now a reality reality, now thanks to her lawyers, advocates and people on social media demanding for justice. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szGSJxfpCCs   While spending more than half her adult life in prison, Brown earned a GED and a Bachelor's degree through Lipscomb University's LIFE program that offers college courses to those that are incarcerated. Kate Watkins, Brown's college teacher and executive director of Lipscomb University told USA Today that she is "thankful and grateful that this story is not going to be wasted, that this young, brave, passionate woman would take this pain and use it for the good of others." She added, "It makes me so hopeful. I am so confident in her, absolutely confident." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdQtZRrV9hQ   While Brown will be released, her sentence wasn't vacated and she will still be on parole for 10 years and will be required to obtain and hold down a job, perform community service and participate in counseling, USA Today reported. In order to ensure that Brown is financially sound when she leaves, a GoFundMe has been created. https://twitter.com/prisonculture/status/1156914677898776578?s=20 Twitter celebrated the news of Cyntoia Brown being freed:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

bottled water , Firehouse Subs , Free Sub

Videos
Latest
Cops Called To Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Home Due…
 3 hours ago
08.02.19
Behind The Scenes: Big Sean Joins Cast Of…
 3 hours ago
08.02.19
John Legend Blasts “Flaming Racist” Donald Trump Over…
 3 hours ago
08.02.19
House Freshman
Racist Or Not Racist? North Carolina Billboard Calling…
 3 hours ago
08.02.19
OMG: Shocking Water Pool Wave Injures Dozens In…
 5 hours ago
08.02.19
5 Laptops For Less Than $500 That Are…
 5 hours ago
08.02.19
Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With…
 5 hours ago
08.02.19
10 items
The Blackest Reactions To The Second Democratic Debate
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Florida Woman Reportedly Bites Off Boyfriend’s Thumb
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Mario Lopez: It’s ‘Dangerous’ For Parents To Label…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Nafisah Carter Went From Doing Hair In Her…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Inmate Streams Live On Facebook From An Atlanta…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Rings of Racial Profiling [Op-Ed]
 1 day ago
08.01.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close