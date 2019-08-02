CLOSE
Take Your Kids To A Free Movie Night In Knightdale!

Join us at Knightdale Station Park on the Friday, August 2nd for food trucks, kids art activities and movies. Food Trucks and activities start at 7:30pm and the movies will begin at dusk. It has to be dark before we start the movies. Bring your own blanket and chairs to enjoy a movie night under the stars.

August 2:

  • Movie: How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World
  • Food: Wingskis
  • Rare Earth Farms
  • Kona Ice

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

