Beyonce Releases New Video Featuring Superstar Blue Ivy!!

"The Lion King" character poster

Source: Disney / Disney

Blue Ivy is finally getting the attention that she needs and deserves in the release of Beyonce’s Spirit video from The Lion King soundtrack! The visuals are stunning, the costumes are incredible and, naturally, we expected nothing less.

Spirit is the first song released from the soundtrack for the movie. There will also be a companion soundtrack, curated by Beyonce, titled The Lion King: The Gift.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_2938646" align="alignleft" width="767"] Source: RYAN MCBRIDE / Getty[/caption] It's not a secret over the weekend, y'all President stooped to an all-time low. First, Donald Trump tweeted about four freshman Democratic Congresswoman (all American citizens) that they should go back to the countries that they came from. “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……,” the son and husband of an immigrant ironically tweeted. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1150381394234941448 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1150381396994723841   Then, he doubled down on those tweets, claiming that "many people" didn't have an issue with his tweets, therefore what he said wasn't racist. Even worse: He went on another rant on Monday accusing “Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) of being "communists" who hate America. Yeah, he's really been on one lately and it's clear that folks are getting sick of his antics. Perhaps this is why #ObamaWasBetterAt started trending as a means of fed up citizens reminding the world what it looks like to be a true and legitimate leader of the Free World. [protected-iframe id="0292a22cbc1449e29776584f9419cc2e-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/3o7qDSOvfaCO9b3MlO" width="480" height="342" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]   Here's how #43 was better than this trifling excuse of a president "occupying" the White House right now:

 

