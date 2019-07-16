CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

City Leaders Protect Work Crews During Heat Wave

3 reads
Leave a comment
US-CRIME-SHOOTING-POLITICS

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Today, the temperature will be in the mid-90’s ,but the heat Index will feel like triple digits. The weather will be so intense that Raleigh’s Solid Waste Services have adjusted times when residential solid waste, yard waster and recycling will be picked up. Trash collections will begin at 6:30 a.m., to have alleviate heat related injuries.

According to the city, Raleigh crews are sent out with ample water and ice, but went the heat index reaches 105 degrees, crews working outdoors are pulled from the field to cool off.

Do you know the symptoms of a heat injury?

Heat advisory , heat injury

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 5 hours ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 5 hours ago
07.16.19
NC Women Dies In Skydiving Accident
 6 hours ago
07.16.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Joc Fights Hard To Get Kendra…
 6 hours ago
07.16.19
Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album To Feature…
 6 hours ago
07.16.19
Surfbordt! Safaree’s 12-Inch ‘Anaconda’ Sex Toy Is ‘Finally’…
 6 hours ago
07.16.19
The European Gala of Captain Marvel
Rumor: The Next 007 Role Will Go To…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
N.C. Ranks No.1 For Economy
 1 day ago
07.15.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
What Sandra Bland Taught Us About Life &…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close