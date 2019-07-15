It’s Kid’s Night At ‘Rock The Park’ This Weekend In Durham!

Durham Parks and Recreation offers a summer series that includes concerts and movies in a beautiful setting – Durham’s parks.

Sit back, relax and enjoy family and friends while grooving to music or watching a movie on a big screen. Both activities are free and open to the public. Food vendors will be on site and food will be available for purchase.

This weekend, it’s Kid’s Night at Rock the Park this weekend! Ferdinand (PG) will be playing for free on the big screen on Saturday, July 20 from 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. at Durham Central Park!

Please bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or smoking allowed.

