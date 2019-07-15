CLOSE
National
Piers Morgan Tells Meghan Markle To “Go Back To America”

Trooping the Colour Ceremony, London, UK - 8 Jun 2019

Source: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com / WENN

Piers Morgan has an unhealthy obsession with Meghan Markle. In his latest unsavory comments about her, he insists that the Duchess should “Go back to America.”

Markle recently attended a match at Wimbledon and asked for privacy while at the event. Well, that didn’t sit well with Morgan.

“If you go to Wimbledon in your free tickets in the Royal Box, the best seats in the house for nothing, and you take your two bezzies… you’re public people. If you want to be private, go back to America and live privately.”

Both Meghan and Prince Harry attended the match in a private capacity to support Meghan’s friend Serena Williams.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3053250" align="alignleft" width="771"] Source: Ian West - PA Images / Getty[/caption] In one of the moments we've been waiting for, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle finally met our Queen, Beyonce Knowles-Carter. And yes, it was glorious! See, at the European premiere of "The Lion King" on Sunday night,  Meghan, dressed in a classic black A-line dress, sees the singer, rocking off-the-shoulder yellow gown with the highest slit, embraced like old friends. According to Rebecca English, a reporter for The Daily Mail, the conversation was loving, with Jay-Z reminding the Prince Harry and Meghan to find time for themselves. Beyonce: The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys. Prince Harry: And how are the twins? B: They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home. They would loved to have been here JZ: The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself Take a look: https://twitter.com/RE_DailyMail/status/1150458182013267969 As we know, Bey is the voice of Nala in the remake of the iconic film that hit theaters last week, while Meghan attended the event with husband Prince Harry. This was the new mother's first red-carpet event since giving birth to their son Archie, Elle.com pointed out. This meeting between the women is extra special given the tribute Beyonce and Jay-Z gave her during the BRIT Awards earlier this year. Remember, in a pre-recorded video that aired during the ceremony in February, Bey and her hubby accepted the trophy for Best International Artist (Group) for their album Everything Is Love standing in front of a portrait of the Duchess of Sussex. Just like they did in front of the Mona Lisa in their 2018 "Apeshit" video. https://twitter.com/BRITs/status/1098328409086849025 We just love when Black women stan one another!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Meghan Markle , Piers Morgan

