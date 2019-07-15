Piers Morgan Tells Meghan Markle To “Go Back To America”

5 reads Leave a comment
Piers Morgan has an unhealthy obsession with Meghan Markle. In his latest unsavory comments about her, he insists that the Duchess should “Go back to America.”
Markle recently attended a match at Wimbledon and asked for privacy while at the event. Well, that didn’t sit well with Morgan.
“If you go to Wimbledon in your free tickets in the Royal Box, the best seats in the house for nothing, and you take your two bezzies… you’re public people. If you want to be private, go back to America and live privately.”
Both Meghan and Prince Harry attended the match in a private capacity to support Meghan’s friend Serena Williams.
This Video Of Meghan Markle Hugging Beyonce Is The Best Thing On The Internet!
11 photos Launch gallery
This Video Of Meghan Markle Hugging Beyonce Is The Best Thing On The Internet!
1. The Cast Of "The Lion King"Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. The Cast Of "The Lion King"Source:Getty 2 of 11
3. BeyonceSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. BeyonceSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. BeyonceSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. Jay-Z & BeyonceSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. Jay-Z & BeyonceSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. Prince Harry & The Duchess Of SussexSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. Duchess Of SussexSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. Duchess Of SussexSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. Prince Harry & The Duchess Of SussexSource:Getty 11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours