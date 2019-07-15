Piers Morgan Tells Meghan Markle To “Go Back To America”

Piers Morgan has an unhealthy obsession with Meghan Markle. In his latest unsavory comments about her, he insists that the Duchess should “Go back to America.”

Markle recently attended a match at Wimbledon and asked for privacy while at the event. Well, that didn’t sit well with Morgan.

“If you go to Wimbledon in your free tickets in the Royal Box, the best seats in the house for nothing, and you take your two bezzies… you’re public people. If you want to be private, go back to America and live privately.”

Both Meghan and Prince Harry attended the match in a private capacity to support Meghan’s friend Serena Williams.

Piers Morgan has a message for Meghan Markle following her recent appearance at Wimbledon 😅 #GMB@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/ga0IxqaIQi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 9, 2019

