When I Was Younger: How A Setback In Her Teens Groomed Asiahn Into The Star She Is Today [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Entertainment News
| 07.12.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

There’s a lot to say about Asiahn’s grind…

Did you know she was signed when she was 15-years-old? It didn’t work out but that didn’t stop her from pursuing her dream. She continued to perform, she continued to audition, she continued to write and she continued to study. Eventually, she went on to write for she penned anthems for the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Drake, Lil Wayne and more. By 2017, she released her first EP titled Love Train and has been on the move since.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While her favorite movies came from Disney, she found quite a pleasure in Jay Z’s Fade To Black documentary and a diverse mix of music, which has contributed to her unique style. During our sit-down for another episode of When I Was Younger, we also learned what her favorite things to eat back in the day were and what she learned about love over the years. Press play up top!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Teen Singing Sensations Who Still Got It

4 photos Launch gallery

Teen Singing Sensations Who Still Got It

Continue reading Teen Singing Sensations Who Still Got It

Teen Singing Sensations Who Still Got It

When I Was Younger: How A Setback In Her Teens Groomed Asiahn Into The Star She Is Today [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Candy’s Death On ‘Pose’ Embodies The Dreams Deferred…
 2 hours ago
07.12.19
Hughley TV: GED Section, A Family Of Slave…
 2 hours ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 hours ago
07.12.19
Adrienne Bailon Talks Making Her Man Shed Tears…
 3 hours ago
07.12.19
Taraji P. Henson Unveils Her Natural Hair, Reveals…
 3 hours ago
07.12.19
Having More Than One TV Benefits Your Relationship,…
 3 hours ago
07.12.19
When I Was Younger: How A Setback In…
 4 hours ago
07.12.19
Report: R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex Crime…
 5 hours ago
07.12.19
Rockets Trade Chris Paul To Oklahoma City For…
 6 hours ago
07.12.19
Philly Misspells Street Sign Dedicated To Hometown Legend…
 6 hours ago
07.12.19
20 items
Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
15 items
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2019 ESPYS
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Kan’t Take It: All The Times Baby Kulture’s…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Kanye West Is The Highest-Paid Male Entertainer According…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close