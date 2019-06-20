CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket

57 reads
Leave a comment

A Charlotte, North Carolina woman is suing her ex-girlfriend for a winning lottery ticket.

According to ABC 11, Jasmine Watkins bought several lottery tickets and gave her girlfriend the tickets to hold.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Once the numbers revealed Watkins purchased the $500K winning ticket, she planned to travel to Raleigh, North Carolina with her girlfriend to collect her prize.

11 Power Couples That Give Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner A Run For Their (Forbes) Money
11 photos

The battle is that Watkins claims she was alone, but her girlfriend argues that she was present during the purchase of the lottery ticket.

The claim is currently under review due to a legal dispute over winning lottery ticket by the North Carolina Education Lottery Commission.

This is one of those fights that looks like after legal fees and court costs, they’ll still remain broke.

Victoria Said It

 

 

lawsuit , NC Lottery

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close