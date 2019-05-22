Lil Mo Posts Photo On Date With New Man, No More Karl Dargan

Lil Mo and Karl Dargan’s on-again, off-again marriage has hit another snag. After rumors broke that Dargan allegedly used a stranger’s debit card to run up a bill at Dave & Busters, she posted a photo on a date with another man.

When asked about the situation, Mo responded “Not my husband no more!!! Where’s the lady.”

It seems Mo has moved on from her cheating husband, who denied any illegal use of the woman’s funds. In another Instgram post, she bragged about her queendom and seemingly called Dargan a peasant.

She wrote, “Queen!!! I don’t do bum shit or flock with peasants. That shit beneath me. Fuck nigga free GLOW! Get rid of the dead weight and level up. Told y’all i was gonna get ME back. Believe in me. Lil Mo #savageheart Issa movement. I reinvented myself. ”

Fans are happy Mo has seemingly moved on from Dargan, who continues to embarrass the Superwoman singer.

Between Mo and Wendy Williams, women are taking out the trash!

