CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Mo Posts Photo On Date With New Man, No More Karl Dargan

13 reads
Leave a comment
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Lil Mo and Karl Dargan’s on-again, off-again marriage has hit another snag. After rumors broke that Dargan allegedly used a stranger’s debit card to run up a bill at Dave & Busters, she posted a photo on a date with another man.

 

When asked about the situation, Mo responded “Not my husband no more!!! Where’s the lady.”

It seems Mo has moved on from her cheating husband, who denied any illegal use of the woman’s funds. In another Instgram post, she bragged about her queendom and seemingly called Dargan a peasant.

She wrote, “Queen!!! I don’t do bum shit or flock with peasants. That shit beneath me. Fuck nigga free GLOW! Get rid of the dead weight and level up. Told y’all i was gonna get ME back. Believe in me. Lil Mo #savageheart Issa movement. I reinvented myself. 👑🐐

Fans are happy Mo has seemingly moved on from Dargan, who continues to embarrass the Superwoman singer.

Between Mo and Wendy Williams, women are taking out the trash!

RELATED STORIES:

The Nerve! Kevin Hunter Wants Spousal And Child Support From Wendy Williams

Lil Mo Took Her Husband To ‘Couples Court’ To Find Out If He Was Cheating

Lil Mo Posts Photo On Date With New Man, No More Karl Dargan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Mo Posts Photo On Date With New…
 6 hours ago
05.22.19
Friends shopping at a flower market.
Listen To Black Women At Women’s Empowerment
 1 day ago
05.21.19
Just oxtails 2
Get Ready To Laugh As Black Moms Judge…
 1 day ago
05.21.19
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
Ciara Is Headed To Harvard Business School!
 1 day ago
05.21.19
#SistasRockTheVote: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For…
 1 day ago
05.21.19
Actor Jason Mitchell Reportedly Fired From “The Chi”…
 1 day ago
05.21.19
What City Is Named One of Worst Places…
 1 day ago
05.21.19
Auntie O Claps Back At Troll Telling Her…
 1 day ago
05.21.19
Hershey’s Redesigns Chocolate Bars For First Time In…
 1 day ago
05.21.19
Allison Williams Reveals How Black Men React To…
 1 day ago
05.21.19
Olentangy Middle School Students Under Investigation: Allegedly Put…
 1 day ago
05.21.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Once Had An…
 1 day ago
05.21.19
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Would You Go See A Whitney Houston Hologram…
 2 days ago
05.20.19
Melvin Edmonds Of After 7 Dead At 65
 2 days ago
05.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close