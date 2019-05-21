Dr. Oz Is Sick Of Y’all Washing Chicken Before You Cook It

It’s the discussion that won’t die: Should you wash your chicken before you cook it?

Both Dr. Oz and the CDC say no. They say that washing the chicken increases the chances of spreading bacteria to other surfaces, nearby food items and either yourself. The CDC recommends you allow the heat from cooking to kill the bacteria.

go home dr oz my mom and grandma and their moms and grandmas say wash the chicken first so I’m gonna wash it. pic.twitter.com/KDn4KzqgcZ — Chenue (@ChenueHer) May 21, 2019

Cardi B Leads 2019 BET Nominations 8 photos Launch gallery Cardi B Leads 2019 BET Nominations 1. Best Female Hip-Hop Artist Source:Getty 1 of 8 2. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Source:Getty 2 of 8 3. Video Of The Year Source:Getty 3 of 8 4. Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Source:Getty 4 of 8 5. Best Male Hip-Hop Artist Source:Getty 5 of 8 6. The City Girls Source:Getty 6 of 8 7. Album Of The Year Source:Getty 7 of 8 8. Best Collaboration Source:Getty 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Cardi B Leads 2019 BET Nominations Cardi B Leads 2019 BET Nominations The 2019 BET Awards nominations are in and as expected, Cardi B leads the pack with 7 nominations including, "Best Female Hip-Hop" artist and "Album Of The Year." The female rap category has become the most anticipated award of the night, but we have a feeling all eyes will be glued to who wins the best male rap award. The late Nipsey Hussle is nominated alongside J. Cole, 21 Savage, Drake, Meek Mill and Travis Scott. With a Grammy-nominated album, we're sure it will be an emotional moment during the telecast. This year's ceremony will take place Sunday, June 23rd at 8/7c at the Staples Center. See who else scored nominations, below:

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark