Dr. Oz Is Sick Of Y’all Washing Chicken Before You Cook It

It’s the discussion that won’t die: Should you wash your chicken before you cook it?
Both Dr. Oz and the CDC say no. They say that washing the chicken increases the chances of spreading bacteria to other surfaces, nearby food items and either yourself. The CDC recommends you allow the heat from cooking to kill the bacteria.
