National
Bye-Bye Dress Barn!

If Dress Barn was your spot for work dresses, summer dresses or Easter dresses, you’re going to find a new go-to. Dress Barn is closing its 650 stores after nearly 60 years in business.

No word yet on when the stores will close.

 

 

