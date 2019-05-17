CLOSE
What's Happening In the Triangle This Weekend

The “Got to Be NC” Festival kicks off Friday thru Sunday at the NC State Fairgrounds. More info.

The 50th Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival gets underway Saturday May 18th at Rock Quarry Park, Stadium Drive, Durham from 12 noon til 8pm. This FREE family friendly activity feature live music, with national recording artist, Juvenile and Dru Hill. It’s a fun-filled day of African and African-American culture, Arts and Crafts, Family Fun Zone, Food Vendors and more. For more details

Artsplosure-Raleigh Arts Festival

The FREE festival brings music, art, kids’ activities and entertainment to downtown Raleigh. More details!

Saturday, May 18: 11am – 8:30pm

Sunday, May 19: 10am – 8pm

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Will Headline ESSENCE Festival This Year

