Michael Jackson’s Sons Start A YouTube Channel

Michael Forever Tribute Concert

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Michael Jackson’s two sons, Prince and Blanket, are jumping into social media with a YouTube channel where they review movies.

Prince, who is 22, and Blanket (now known as Bigi,) who is 17 years old, kicked off their channel reviewing the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

 

 

There's nothing wrong with getting plastic surgery, but the twins have gone way too far and now look like caricatures of their former selves.

 

