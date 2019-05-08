They Named The Royal Baby {POLL}

0 reads Leave a comment
Meghan Markle , Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Baby Sussex May 6th. Prince Harry and Meghan showed the baby Wednesday.
Shortly after taking him to see the Queen and the family, the Baby Sussex was named; Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Yes, Archie! Not the name people were expecting but this is were we insert the poll here:
We know the Baby Sussex is going to be spoiled and adorable! If Archie is the name, we know he is richer than anyone that is making a big deal about the name.
