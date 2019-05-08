CLOSE
Entertainment News
They Named The Royal Baby {POLL}

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

Meghan Markle ,  Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Baby Sussex May 6th. Prince Harry and Meghan showed the baby Wednesday.

Shortly after taking him to see the Queen and the family, the Baby Sussex was named; Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Yes, Archie! Not the name people were expecting but this is were we insert the poll here:

We know the Baby Sussex is going to be spoiled and adorable! If Archie is the name, we know he is richer than anyone that is making a big deal about the name.

