They Named The Royal Baby {POLL}

Meghan Markle , Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Baby Sussex May 6th. Prince Harry and Meghan showed the baby Wednesday.

Shortly after taking him to see the Queen and the family, the Baby Sussex was named; Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Proud Parents! Every Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Snoozing Baby Sussex https://t.co/qx5SFezegr — People (@people) May 8, 2019

Yes, Archie! Not the name people were expecting but this is were we insert the poll here:

We know the Baby Sussex is going to be spoiled and adorable! If Archie is the name, we know he is richer than anyone that is making a big deal about the name.

ALSO TRENDING:

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: