CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Prince Harry Announces That The Royal Baby Has Arrived!

28 reads
Leave a comment
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

Finally!

It seems like Meghan Markle has been pregnant foreverrrrr, but we finally have a Royal Baby!

The baby boy was born early this morning and weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces. The baby is 7th in line to the throne.

 

 

Save The Storks 2nd Annual Stork Charity Ball In Washington DC

Y'all, Why Are Diamond & Silk On Fox News Talking About Fried Chicken?

15 photos Launch gallery

Y'all, Why Are Diamond & Silk On Fox News Talking About Fried Chicken?

Continue reading Y’all, Why Are Diamond & Silk On Fox News Talking About Fried Chicken?

Y'all, Why Are Diamond & Silk On Fox News Talking About Fried Chicken?

[caption id="attachment_3026858" align="alignleft" width="815"] Source: Paul Morigi / Getty[/caption] Just when you thought Diamond & Silk had been dragged back into obscurity and irrelevance, here comes Fox News giving these fools 15 more seconds of fame. See, it all started when Attorney General William Barr refused to show up to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Remember: On Wednesday, Sen. Kamala Harris dragged Barr to hell and back for not being able to answer the simplest of questions. So, to make fun of Barr and call him out for being a coward, Rep. Steve Cohen decided to devour an entire bucket of KFC. Get it, he's eating chicken, because Barr is a chicken. https://twitter.com/TheRoot/status/1124354215252570112 Ha!   [protected-iframe id="54eace4644b11ae27d6cfca42c501ac9-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/aTXHpCN7TSpmE" width="480" height="280" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]   But the folks over at Fox & Friends don't understand analogies and snark, so instead they thought it was a good idea to link fried chicken to Black folks and invite Diamond & Silk to come and be outraged about Cohen's stunt. And these coonish staunch Trump supporters did not disappoint their trifling base. Somehow, they turned an action between two white men into something racist. “Well you know, he’s racially insensitive is what I think,” Diamond said. “Yeah,” Silk chimed in. https://twitter.com/revrrlewis/status/1124272344384593923 Meanwhile, the rest of us: [protected-iframe id="7c283dd628f3da986f8fe7ba1f2c0a18-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/l4Ho0At2UD2d7WyD6" width="480" height="266" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]   Listen...everyone eats fried chicken. So for Fox News to link it to Black people is what's actually racist, but OK. And to make matters even worse, Diamond & Silk started trending on Twitter and folks were so confused. Take a look at what folks had to say:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Duke of Sussex , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , royal baby

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2019
Did You Miss Women’s Empowerment? Check Out Patti…
 3 hours ago
05.06.19
Usher’s $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Dismissed
 5 hours ago
05.06.19
AOL Build Presents 'Suits'
Prince Harry Announces That The Royal Baby Has…
 6 hours ago
05.06.19
[WATCH] Hulu Drops Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale…
 6 hours ago
05.06.19
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Do Not Watch This New Spider-Man Trailer Unless…
 7 hours ago
05.06.19
Building Hardware Graphic Update
Builder’s Discount Center-Giveaway
 7 hours ago
05.06.19
2 Men Shot At Raleigh Sweepstakes Parlor
 10 hours ago
05.06.19
68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
John Singleton To Be Laid To Rest At…
 1 day ago
05.05.19
Tamar Braxton Reads Fan For Making Insensitive Comment…
 1 day ago
05.06.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 1 day ago
05.06.19
Ain't Nothin' But a She Thing Party
What?!?!? Spinderella No Longer Part Of Salt-N-Pepa
 2 days ago
05.04.19
Gun Threat Leads To N.C. A&T And Bennett…
 3 days ago
05.03.19
Couple holding money
Take Our Music Survey To Win $250
 3 days ago
05.03.19
Black Princess
Cheslie Kryst Of North Carolina Crowned Miss USA
 3 days ago
05.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close