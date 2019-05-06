Prince Harry Announces That The Royal Baby Has Arrived!

28 reads Leave a comment
Finally!
It seems like Meghan Markle has been pregnant foreverrrrr, but we finally have a Royal Baby!
The baby boy was born early this morning and weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces. The baby is 7th in line to the throne.
