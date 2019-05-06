National Nurses Week Freebies

Select restaurants across the nation, are showing nurses a little love and offering freebies for National Nurses Week, which runs through May 12th.
Free Food for National Nurses Week
Sonny’s BBQ
The deal: Any nurse carrying their ID will get a complimentary Pork Big Deal at any of the chain’s 100 locations.
When: May 6
Cinnabon
The deal: Nurses with an ID can get a free MiniBon Roll or four-pack of BonBites for National Nurses Week.
When: May 6-11
MOD Pizza
The deal: Nurses can get buy-one-get-one-free pizzas and salads at MOD.
When: May 12
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Show your ID or show up in scrubs to get a free drink or cookies with the purchase of a sandwich or salad.
When: Through May 12
