National Nurses Week Freebies

Select restaurants across the nation, are showing nurses a little love and offering freebies for National Nurses Week, which runs through May 12th.

Free Food for National Nurses Week

Sonny’s BBQ

The deal: Any nurse carrying their ID will get a complimentary Pork Big Deal at any of the chain’s 100 locations.

When: May 6

Cinnabon

The deal: Nurses with an ID can get a free MiniBon Roll or four-pack of BonBites for National Nurses Week.

When: May 6-11

MOD Pizza

The deal: Nurses can get buy-one-get-one-free pizzas and salads at MOD.

When: May 12

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The deal: Show your ID or show up in scrubs to get a free drink or cookies with the purchase of a sandwich or salad.

When: Through May 12

